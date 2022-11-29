Not Available

Thanks for Your Love

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Teamwork Production House Limited

Wah (Andy Lau) has an uninhibited romantic nature and is very optimistic. He also loves motorcycles, but he gets into a traffic accident which damages a business of the company he works for and Wah is fired as a result. Lam-lam (Rosamund Kwan) is old-fashioned and conservative. She wants to get married with his boyfriend Michael (Michael Tao), but she overreacts and gets violent when she gets intimate with a man. Because of this, Michael broke up with her. One day, Wah met Lam-lam at a reception of her company. Having lost her love, Lam-lam was determined to make a breakthrough. Using alcohol to boost her courage, Lam-lam uses her tipsiness to seduce Wah. Wah sees his love fortune coming and the two of them hook up creating a seemingly imaginary and real bewildered night.

Cast

Images