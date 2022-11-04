Not Available

"Thanks in Advance" features tons of killer footage collected over the past year from the team's adventures in the North Cascades, Winter Park and Mt. Baker among other enviable locations. In addition to Keegan Valaika slaying Denver's rails, be sure to check out Nicolas Müller thrashing the backcountry. The video also features impressive footage from the Burton women's team, including Elena Hight, Kelly Clark and Victoria Jealouse. Shred scenes from The Stash run at Northstar-at-Tahoe and antics from last spring's Get Off On the Bus Tour also highlight the video. The Smalls Team earned some screen time as well with 14-year-old riders Ben Watts and Hans Mindnich scoring some great shots.