When his boyfriend leaves him to his own devices on Thanksgiving. Tom finds himself himself overtaken by a different kind of hunger. Consumed with lust. He prowls the Internet until he finds Tucker-a beautiful piece of man meat that seems too good to be true.....and maybe he is. Cooked up to a simmering boil by director by Joe La Rue. Thanksgiving is psycho-sexual, thriller,comedy...um.romance,maybe....that explores how we all can fall victim to our various appetites.