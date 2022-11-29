Not Available

A wealthy businessman James (Ratheesh) gets killed in a dubious car accident, leaving behind his grieving wife Sussanna (Urvashi) and a young son. Sussanna is an orphan and James was estranged from his family when he was alive. However after his death, James' father Kurien (Jagannatha Varma) feigns friendship with Sussanna and tries to trick her into giving control of James' businesses to him. When Sussanna refuses, the family files a lawsuit questioning the legality of her marriage to James. Helpless and isolated, she approaches George Korah (Mammotty), a struggling lawyer to fight her case.