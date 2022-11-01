Not Available

Renée Fleming triumphs as the glamorous courtesan Thaïs in Massenet's romantic tragedy set in fourth century Alexandria and the Egyptian desert. The timeless struggle between earthly desire and spiritual redemption finally destroys the resolve of the monk Athanaël (Thomas Hampson), just as the newly penitent Thaïs dies with a vision of angels greeting her in heaven. Filmed in High Definition Widescreen. Thaïs - Live in HD (DVD) Composer: Jules Massenet Release Date: 2010 Conductor: Jesús López-Cobos Stage Director: John Cox Artists: Renée Fleming Thomas Hampson Michael Schade Orchestra: Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Ensemble: Metropolitan Opera Chorus Label: Decca Region: Region Free, Worldwide BONUS FEATURE: Interviews by Plàcido Domingo TECHNICAL DETAILS: Duration: 146 mins (opera) Subtitles: English, French (sung language), German, Spanish, Chinese