The cheerleaders kick Jackie off the squad, so she invites the gang to the dance to give her popularity a boost. Kelso visits Brooke at the library in an effort to start a friendship with her. Christmas Eve is going to be "Hot Donna's" first shot at being a DJ at the station she works at. And Kitty signs Red up to be the mall's Santa Claus, sparking a rivalry between him and Bob.