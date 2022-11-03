Not Available

The straight-to-video feature That Darn Punk was produced by a new film division of the Kung Fu record label, and its soundtrack features a number of punk-pop bands, some of whom are, naturally, signed to the label. Several songs were recorded especially for the film by bands like Nerf Herder, No Motiv, and the Vandals, while much of the material recorded by the label's own roster is exclusive to the soundtrack or at least previously unissued. Plus, there are a few cuts licensed from bands like Pennywise, Rancid, and Lagwagon.