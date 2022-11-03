That Fiery Girl

The bandits of Hulu Valley murder the chief of Mei Clan while searching for a treasure map. In retaliation, the clan’s leading swordsman Feng-chun (Chan Leung) infiltrates the bandit’s fortress hideout in anticipation of a surprise attack by a larger force and unexpectedly finds himself romantically involved with the bandit leader’s feisty daughter (Cheng Pei-Pei).
|Chan Leung
|Mei Fengchun
|Lily Li Li-Li
|Hsiao Hua
|Chiu Sam-Yin
|Xue Jiang
|Ku Feng
|Chun's buddy
|Fan Mei-Sheng
|2nd Chief of Hulu Valley
|Ou-Yang Sha-Fei
|Chilli's Nanny
