Not Available

That Fiery Girl

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The bandits of Hulu Valley murder the chief of Mei Clan while searching for a treasure map. In retaliation, the clan’s leading swordsman Feng-chun (Chan Leung) infiltrates the bandit’s fortress hideout in anticipation of a surprise attack by a larger force and unexpectedly finds himself romantically involved with the bandit leader’s feisty daughter (Cheng Pei-Pei).

Cast

Chan LeungMei Fengchun
Lily Li Li-LiHsiao Hua
Chiu Sam-YinXue Jiang
Ku FengChun's buddy
Fan Mei-Sheng2nd Chief of Hulu Valley
Ou-Yang Sha-FeiChilli's Nanny

View Full Cast >

Images