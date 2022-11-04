Not Available

That Forward Center Dies at Dawn

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Argentina Sono Film

A unique idea is pulled off in this amusing fantasy-drama with implications that lie beyond the story itself. Ably directed by René Mugica, the tale begins when a young soccer player is sold at auction and expects to end up on a major team. Instead, he discovers he has been acquired by a super-rich tycoon whose objective in life is to collect the best -- not art or stamps -- but people. The wealthy collector does not allow his "collection" to do anything, which amounts to imprisoning everyone in a golden cage. While the ballerina he has on file expresses her longing for her art by surreptitiously dancing in the rain, the soccer player has a much more aggressive game plan for getting out of this predicament.

Cast

Raúl RossiLupus
Didi CarliNora Rodrigova
Enrique FavaHamlet
Francisco Pablo Donadío
Pierina DealessiTía Dominga
Camilo Da Passano

