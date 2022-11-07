Not Available

That house in the outskirts

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kalender Films International

A young girl's husband rents a lovely home just outside of Madrid so she can spend the last three months of her pregnancy in peace and luxury. Unfortunately, just as they arrive at the home, the girl realizes that it is the place where she had secretly had an illegal abortion some years before. The clinic is long-gone, but this doesn't ease the woman's disquiet. Things get even worse when she learns that her upstairs neighbor is the old abortionist's assistant.

Cast

Silvia AguilarNieves
Javier EscriváJoaquin
Alida ValliIsabel
Carmen MauraSocial Assistant
Laura CepedaLaura

View Full Cast >

Images