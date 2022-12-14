That is an UFO! The Flying Saucer

Not Available

UFOs and aliens from beyond the stars are common themes in media, entertainment, and other forms of science fiction; however, many individuals have sworn they have seen UFOs and have been abducted in real life! Sit back and watch as the makers of Mazinger take you on a journey through the history of UFO lore. Could it be that UFOs are real and that aliens watch us from afar? In the end, only you can be the judge.