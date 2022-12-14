Not Available

That is an UFO! The Flying Saucer

  • Documentary
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Animation

UFOs and aliens from beyond the stars are common themes in media, entertainment, and other forms of science fiction; however, many individuals have sworn they have seen UFOs and have been abducted in real life! Sit back and watch as the makers of Mazinger take you on a journey through the history of UFO lore. Could it be that UFOs are real and that aliens watch us from afar? In the end, only you can be the judge.

Cast

Chiyoko KawashimaBetty Hill (voice)
Katsuji MoriCapt. Thomas F. Mantell (voice)
Osamu KatoCapt. Lawrence Coyne (voice)
Keiichi NodaNarrator (voice)
Keaton YamadaBarney Hill (voice) / Kenneth Arnold (voice)

Images