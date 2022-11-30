That Lady from Rio

Not Available

Vanessa is the leader of an international organization of white slave traders who supply women to brothels all over the world. Her mob is expanding and her number one henchman has plans for taking over the whole operation. She has to duck the law as well as her enemies to stay on top of things, one of her favorite things is Jamie Gillis. Vanessa and Jamie light up the screen with their lovemaking. Will Vanessa keep her empire of lust? Or, will she be swallowed up by the mob with the cops not too far behind?