The film is set in Osiedle Piastowskie in Zielona Góra. A group of friends from the yard finds a way to provincial stagnation in amateur filmmaking. Their latest picture is on the threshold of going beyond the concrete block. Unexpectedly, a boy from the neighborhood appears with new ideas. In addition to colorful laser techno events, happy evenings in a local pub and entertainment friends, it offers drug experiments.