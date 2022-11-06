That Lovely Green Grass

Not Available

Misu is spending his summer holiday in an old block of flats in Budapest. The caretaker of the house, Poldi, a park attendant by occupation, is going to retire in a few days and he is afraid to think ahead of the years to come without grass and trees. An idea comes to Misu to spend the summer in an active way. He organises a working party to sod the inner court of the block of flats they live in. To achieve his plan, he has to make alliances with some people and to win the opponent to the idea, namely Kamilla, an insurance consultant. Their assistants in this mission will be the dustman and the coal deliverer and Piroska, a girl spending her holyday at Kamilla's.