That's Adultery

Renowned director Li Han-hsiang writes and directs the anthology film of four sexy , salacious and scandalous stories . There’s a general’s sedan-chair bearer who dallies with each of the soldier’s four wives until he suffers the fate of Samson , a Japanese pot maker molds his wife’s lover , a courtesan who fools her drunken husband , and a scissors shop owner’s wife who has too many lovers to cut . It is four helpings of lascivious , lewd and libidinous pleasures .