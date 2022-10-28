Not Available

Samao Daikoku’s (Shota Sometani) family register was taken which keeps him from escaping the underground life that he has led. To get away once and for all, Samao Daikoku breaks into Daikichi Ebisu's (Kiyohiko Shibukawa) coin locker to steal gold. Daikichi Ebisu is involved in a criminal organization. In the locker, Samao Daikoku finds a hard disk containing personal information on runaways, homeless people, bankrupt people and prostitutes. He hides the hard disk, but is locked up by Daikichi Ebisu. There, he sees a prostitute, Ami Nanmu (Erina Mizuno) and he also faces an evil gang boss, Kan Senju (Gou Ayano). Samao Daikoku is tortured by the gang boss. The mystery behind Samao Daikoku’s past is revealed.