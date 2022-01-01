That’s My Thing: Elvin Bishop Live in Concert

Not Available

Elvin Bishop's music has been making people smile for over 50 years. A founding member of the groundbreaking Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Elvin has performed and recorded with music legends such as B. B. King, John Lee Hooker and the Allman Brothers. From deep down gut-bucket blues played in smoky South Side Chicago taverns, to raucous roadhouse R&B, Bishop's instilled all of his music with passion, creativity and a healthy helping of wisdom, wit and good humor! That's My Thing features a blistering performance by Elvin Bishop recorded live at Club Fox in Redwood City, California, on December 17, 2011