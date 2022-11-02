That Striped Sunlight Sound

Not Available

The Go-Betweens Three studio albums into the second phase of their career, the Go-Betweens present a live DVD/CD package loaded with goodies for their fans. The Cd includes a 90-minute full-band concert in their hometown of Brisbane, Australia. The DVD includes live footage from the show plus, an hour-long intimate, acoustic performance where Grant McLennan and Robert Forster share songs and stories about writing the music that has made them the quintessential cult band. Live at The Tivoli Theatre: Black Mule Clouds Boundary Rider Born To A Family Streets Of Your Town Here Comes The City Draining The Pool For You Finding You Spring Rain Was There Anything I Could Do Surfing Magazines The Devils Eye Too Much Of One Thing People Say The Clock Karen Sunday Acoustic Session: Lee Remick Cattle And Cane Part Company Bachelor Kisses Head Full Of Steam Bye Bye Price Dive For Your Memory German Farm House Too Much Of One Thing Here Comes The City Finding You