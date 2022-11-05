Not Available

That Texas Jamboree

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    With the backing of the Mayor, Brady is running a crooked gambling operation. When Sheriff Curt shuts him down, he reopens when the Mayor charters his place as a private club. When Curt decides to run for Mayor, he is made to shut down the popular Warren medicine show. With Curt now out of favor the Warrens decide to run their daughter for Mayor and Brady has a plan to stop her also. - Written by Maurice VanAuken

    Cast

    		Ken CurtisCurt Chambers
    		Jeff DonnellJean Warren
    		Andy ClydeAndy Warren
    		Dick ElliottMayor Smith
    		Guinn WilliamsBig Boy Frazer
    		Claire CarletonLulubelle

    View Full Cast >

    Images