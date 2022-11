Not Available

Fahmi Abdul Hadi .. A distinguished student of law school .. His dreams are simple and his actions are ideal and pure .. Fahmi collides with the bitter reality of life when losing his mother because he cannot afford the price of her treatment. At a time, He watches his colleagues around him spend money like water and making fun of his poverty and even refuse to help him to treat his mother. Fahmi decides to abandon the idealism and take revenge of all who failed him.