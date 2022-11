Not Available

Growing up, Paul was carefree and full of life. He would spend countless hours playing in the oak tree in his backyard. He spent so much time out with that tree that his mother would tease him saying they were bonded for life, and for a long time, he believed it. Time passed, Paul grew up, moved away and settled into monotonous adulthood filled with responsibilities and routine. A job he hates, a wife that hates him and no end in sight...