That Which Is to Come Is Just a Promise

Not Available

In the course of a long, slow take over Funafuti, both drought and floods appear in a constant uninterrupted rhythm. The state of flux between both type of events is reflected in the places and actions of the inhabitants making the island’s extremes seem familiar: the air is riven with waiting and suspension. The island of Funafuti, in the archipelago of Tuvalu, for some years now has become the stage for a unique phenomenon. Due to the unnatural warming of the sea, saltwater seeps into the subsoil bubbling up through the porous terrain provoking floods which put the future of life on this island at risk.