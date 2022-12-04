Not Available

That Which Pulls resynthesizes sounds and images by using differential motion to shuffle their data. Within this piece I apply this process to the pixels of a single image and the samples of a single note to generate the audiovisual material. The pixels arrange and rearrange themselves, alternately descending into chaos and resurfacing in a new order. An unexpected side effect was the Moiré patterns that emerge as the pixels realign near the different nodes, emphasizing the resolution. Within the audio, the single note quickly becomes multiple notes as the samples realign near the nodes, with complex syncopated rhythms appearing in the later iterations. These two streams of raw material were cut up, layered, and recombined to create a piece that explores the dynamic interplay between the emergent auditory and visual gestures, focusing on the counterpoint between their patterns of chaos and resolution.