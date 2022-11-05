That Which Runs Is a Car

Not Available

The Sharma brothers consist of former boxer, Brijmohan; Jagmohan, an Electrical Engineer; and Manmohan, a Mechanic. The brothers operate a garage under the name of 'Mohan Brothers'. Brijmohan had been in love with wealthy Kamini, but she decided to marry someone, and since that day, a heartbroken Brijmohan hated all women and instructed his brothers not to get involved with them. Ten years later, Jagmohan and Manmohan meet and fall in love with wealthy Sheela and her friend, Renu respectively. They continue to meet on the sly so as not to incur their brother's wrath. Then Renu's marriage is arranged with Prakashchand, the brother of Raja Hardayal Singh. When Manmohan meets Prakashchand he recognizes him as a killer. Before he could expose him, Renu, Manmohan, and then subsequently Renu's dad, Kishinchand, are abducted. The motive for this abduction is to force Renu to marry Prakashchand so that Raja can inherit Kishinchand's wealth...