Not Available

In a French coastal town, Det. Dermot Kinross (Dan O'Herlihy) is inspecting the murder of antiques dealer Maurice Lawes (Wilfrid Hyde-White), and the evidence points to Lawes's son, Toby (Jack Watling) -- and especially to Toby's bride-to-be, Eve Atwood (Phyllis Kirk). Eve's ex-husband, Ned (William Franklyn), had his eyes set on something Lawes possessed. Petula Clark plays Janice, Lawes's daughter, in this thriller helmed by Compton Bennett.