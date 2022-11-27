That's Brucesploitation! Making Fist of Fear, Touch of Death

Not Available

This retrospective featurette includes words from filmmaker Jim Markvic, producer Terry Levene, screenwriter Ron Harvey, director Matthew Mallinson, and actors Ron Van Clief and Fred Williamson. Topics include the sordid history of Aquarius Releasing and their other Bruce Lee knock-offs, assembling the film from lukewarm leftovers, shooting new scenes, filming at Madison Square Garden, the "guest stars", script re-writes, Adolph Caesar, creating a fake news station, and more. (Blu-ray.com)