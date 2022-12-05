That's Entertainment

Not Available

The representative possibilities of fiction films (especially American B movies) are often usurped and censored: this is where they get their revenge, reclaim their rights and rebel against the role of information provider which, more often than not, leads to visual overdose. This overload is more manipulative than informative, as the events of September 11th demonstrate: representational taboos (media complacency, morbid speculation about events on the plane and inside the Twin Towers) combine with a collective fantasy which reconfigured the events as a collective nightmare.