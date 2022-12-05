That's Right Diana Barry, You Needed Me

Not Available

Did you ever have a crush on Anne Murray, singing her greatest hits with your dress tucked into your pantyhose? And what about Anne of Green Gables? These questions and oh so much more are autobiographically answered by performance artist Dayna McLeod in this mash-up that mixes Anne Murray's, “You Needed Me” with the made-for-television Canadian classic, Anne of Green Gables. Originally commissioned as a performance piece for Anne Made Me Gay, curated by Moynan King and Rosemary Rowe, Buddies in Bad Times.