Thazhvaram

A man comes to an isolated valley to take revenge on his friend who murdered his wife. Set in the backdrop of a village in a valley along Palakkad, it is influenced by the spaghetti western genre, and has achieved a cult status in Kerala since its release. Considered as the best thriller of all time in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal's acting skills and Bharathan's direction are at the peak in this film
|Mohanlal
|Balan
|Anju Prabhakar
|Raji
|Sumalatha
|Kochootti
|Sankaradi
|Nanu
|Balan K Nair
