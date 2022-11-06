Not Available

Thazhvaram

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Anughraha Cini Arts

A man comes to an isolated valley to take revenge on his friend who murdered his wife. Set in the backdrop of a village in a valley along Palakkad, it is influenced by the spaghetti western genre, and has achieved a cult status in Kerala since its release. Considered as the best thriller of all time in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal's acting skills and Bharathan's direction are at the peak in this film

Cast

MohanlalBalan
Anju PrabhakarRaji
SumalathaKochootti
SankaradiNanu
Balan K Nair

