“The 10 Commandments of Chloe” is about the pursuit of The American Dream, with Chloe, a 20-something young woman, serving as our guide. Long considered a microcosm for America, the city of Nashville, TN comes alive as Chloe, from seemingly out of nowhere, arrives in town with one mission – to make her dreams as a singer-songwriter come true. Is she prepared to sacrifice comfort, security, and most of all love, to make it happen?