The 12 Days of Christmas

A charming animated feature that whimsically reimagines the origins of the famous Christmas carol. The goofiness starts as knight Sir Carolboomer sends his clumsy servant, Hollyberry, to steal the Christmas wish list of his hard-to-please love interest, Princess Silverbelle, but ends up with the answers to a crossword puzzle instead. Bolstered by bouncy musical numbers and the vocal talents of Phil Hartman and Larry Kenney, the cartoon makes for family-friendly holiday fun. An original story by the writer of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.