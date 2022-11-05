The 13th Man

A tough district attorney has been cleaning up the town, and has already imprisoned twelve dangerous criminals. As he is about to name the target for his next investigation, he is murdered in the midst of a crowd. The police have many suspects and hardly any clues, so two reporters decide to investigate for themselves.
|Weldon Heyburn
|A. 'Swifty' Taylor
|Inez Courtney
|Julie Walters
|Selmer Jackson
|Andrew Baldwin
|Milburn Stone
|Jimmy Moran
|Robert Homans
|Police Lt. Tom O'Hara
|Dewey Robinson
|Romeo Casanova
