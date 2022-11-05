Not Available

The 13th Man

    A tough district attorney has been cleaning up the town, and has already imprisoned twelve dangerous criminals. As he is about to name the target for his next investigation, he is murdered in the midst of a crowd. The police have many suspects and hardly any clues, so two reporters decide to investigate for themselves.

    		Weldon HeyburnA. 'Swifty' Taylor
    		Inez CourtneyJulie Walters
    		Selmer JacksonAndrew Baldwin
    		Milburn StoneJimmy Moran
    		Robert HomansPolice Lt. Tom O'Hara
    		Dewey RobinsonRomeo Casanova

