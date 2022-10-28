The 17th Annual Animation Show Of Shows

Not Available

A theatrical compilation of new animated shorts, including: The Story of Percival Pilts (Janette Goodey & John Lewis, Australia/New Zealand); Tant de forest (Geoffrey Godet & Burcu Sankur, France); Snowfall (Conor Whelan, Ireland); The Ballad of Holland Island House (Lynn Tomlinson, U.S.); Behind the Trees (Amanda Palmer and Avi Ofer, U.S.); We Can't Live Without Cosmos (Konstantin Bronzit, Russia); Messages Dans L'Air (Isabel Favez, Switzerland); Stripy (Babak Nekooei & Behnoud Nekooei, Iran); Ascension (Thomas Bourdis, Martin de Coudenhove, Caroline Domergue, Colin Laubry & Florian Vecchione, France); Love In The Time of March Madness (Melissa Johnson and Robertino Zambrano, U.S. & Australia); World of Tomorrow (Don Hertzfeldt, U.S.)