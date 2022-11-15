The 1st Earth Battalion

Not Available

The First Earth Battalion traces the evolution of the remote viewing program devised for the U.S. military. Originally designed to harness paranormal psychic ability for strategic advantage, the military field tactics manual and Project Stargate were recently declassified by the CIA. Commander Jim Channon, the late author of this top-secret military program, along with other military and civilian purveyors of remote viewing techniques, imagine a future where the military has no secrets, and in which these communication capabilities are not just available but mastered by all.