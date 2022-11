Not Available

When Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks stepped onstage for the first time to perform their now-legendary skit "The 2000 Year Old Man," they turned live comedy on its head with their irreverent, cutting-edge humor. Done in animated style, catch the dynamic duo riffing on everything from Robin Hood to Saran Wrap in this crowd-pleasing performance as straight-man Reiner interviews a centuries-old Brooks, who shares his wickedly funny musings and opinions with the usual aplomb.