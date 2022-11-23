The 2002 Olympic Winter Games - Olympic Highlights

For 17 days the eyes of the world were on Salt Lake City as athletes from across the globe competed in the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. Team USA won a record 34 medals, and now you can relive all the golden moments again and again. Highlights of this two hour DVD treasure include: memorable moments from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies; America's figure skating sweetheart, Sarah Hughes; Jim Shea's emotional victory on the Skeleton; Janica Kostelic, the Croatian Sensation; flamboyant speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno; the US medal sweep in the Men's Halfpipe; Co-Olypic Pair's Figure Skating Champions Jamie Sale and David Pelletier of Canada; plus a recap of every sport from the XIX Olympic Winder Games.
View Full Cast >