Not Available

The 2010 Ryder Cup: Official Film

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    "It made the last nine of the US Open seem like a gentle game with my Dad!" So said Graeme McDowell - the last man standing - as Colin Montgomerie's magnificent men snatched back golf's Ryder Cup from Corey Pavin's American elite in one of the most extraordinary playings of the sport's greatest competition. The tournament came to Wales - and the magnificent Celtic Manor Resort for the first time, but furious rain storms meant another first, a Monday finish, as Europe and the USA were forced into a fourth day decider!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images