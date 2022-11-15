Not Available

The General Tire Mint 400 is the roughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America! Started in 1976, The Mint is steeped in American lore as thousands of racers as well as celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert. The 2012 Mint 400 was an epic battle between some of the top off-road racers in the world in twenty-five different classes of vehicles. Shot entirely in HD by the largest, most experienced film production crew in off-road, The Mint features stunning cinematography, captured in some of the most remote spots on the racecourse. Witness the bumper-to-bumper battling from helicopter, feel the power of these incredible vehicles from the passenger seat, watch as racers fall away, embroiled in the agony of defeat, and share in the glory of victory! ...This is The 2012 General Tire Mint 400.