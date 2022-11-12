The 25,000 Mile Love Story

Not Available

Swiss endurance athlete Serge Roetheli's thirst for adventure and desire to raise money and awareness for children suffering across the globe propelled him to run a distance equal to the earth's circumference. Accompanied by his equally adventurous wife Nicole, who drove a motorcycle with their supplies and pup tent in tow, they planned and executed the journey of a lifetime. Leaving from Sion, Switzerland in 2000, they returned five years later having traversed six continents and thirty-five countries. Alone in the world's most unforgiving landscapes they confronted challenges that threatened to push them beyond their physical and emotional limits - extreme weather, civil unrest, deadly disease, horrific poverty and a variety of other life-threatening events.