The 25,000 Mile Love Story

    Swiss endurance athlete Serge Roetheli's thirst for adventure and desire to raise money and awareness for children suffering across the globe propelled him to run a distance equal to the earth's circumference. Accompanied by his equally adventurous wife Nicole, who drove a motorcycle with their supplies and pup tent in tow, they planned and executed the journey of a lifetime. Leaving from Sion, Switzerland in 2000, they returned five years later having traversed six continents and thirty-five countries. Alone in the world's most unforgiving landscapes they confronted challenges that threatened to push them beyond their physical and emotional limits - extreme weather, civil unrest, deadly disease, horrific poverty and a variety of other life-threatening events.

