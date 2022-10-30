The 27th Day

Five individuals from five nations, including the "Superpowers," USA, USSR, and China, suddenly find themselves on an alien spacecraft. An alien gives each a container holding capsules. No power on earth can open a given container except a mental command from the person to whom it is given. Each person has been provided with the power of life and death.
|Valerie French
|Eve Wingate
|George Voskovec
|Prof. Klaus Bechner
|Arnold Moss
|The Alien
|Stefan Schnabel
|The Soviet General
|Ralph Clanton
|Mr Ingram
|Friedrich von Ledebur
|Dr. Karl Neuhaus
View Full Cast >