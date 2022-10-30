1957

The 27th Day

  • Science Fiction

January 6th, 1957

Romson Productions

Five individuals from five nations, including the "Superpowers," USA, USSR, and China, suddenly find themselves on an alien spacecraft. An alien gives each a container holding capsules. No power on earth can open a given container except a mental command from the person to whom it is given. Each person has been provided with the power of life and death.

Valerie FrenchEve Wingate
George VoskovecProf. Klaus Bechner
Arnold MossThe Alien
Stefan SchnabelThe Soviet General
Ralph ClantonMr Ingram
Friedrich von LedeburDr. Karl Neuhaus

