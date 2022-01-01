Not Available

Take a beautiful starry night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Add in top production values including excellent sound, colorful graphics and dazzling cinematography, along with a star-studded audience filled with beaming luminaries from entertainment and politics. And then last, but certainly not least, welcome to the stage the inestimable talents of Carreras, Domingo, Pavarotti and Mehta, joining forces to bring to life the greatest works from the worlds of opera and Hollywood, and what do you have? A jewel called The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994. Brilliantly capturing a monumental occasion in world concerts, an estimated 1.3 billion people watched live worldwide on July 16, 1994.