In this concert that was broadcast to an estimated 2 billion viewers worldwide, opera virtuosos Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti fill Paris's historic Champ de Mars with melodic masterpieces. Performing during the 1998 World Cup, the three masters captivate their audience with songs including "Caruso," "Lolita," "Maria, Marì," "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "'O Sole Mio," accompanied by the artful Orchestra de Paris.