The 3 Wise Men

A brilliantly animated adaptation of the classic Christian story, 3 WISE MEN features the voices of Emilio Estevez, Martin Sheen, and Mexican television star Jaci Velasquez. Created by the same artists who animated FANTASIA 2000, HERCULES, and TARZAN, the family-friendly film artfully brings to life the journey of Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar--the Three Kings who traveled to baby Jesus' birthplace under the guidance of the Star of Bethlehem.