2003

The 3 Wise Men

  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 2003

Studio

Wim Pel Studios

A brilliantly animated adaptation of the classic Christian story, 3 WISE MEN features the voices of Emilio Estevez, Martin Sheen, and Mexican television star Jaci Velasquez. Created by the same artists who animated FANTASIA 2000, HERCULES, and TARZAN, the family-friendly film artfully brings to life the journey of Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar--the Three Kings who traveled to baby Jesus' birthplace under the guidance of the Star of Bethlehem.

Cast

José CoronadoGaspar (voice)
Juan EchanoveMelchor (voice)
Imanol AriasBaltasar (voice)
Javier GurruchagaHerodes (voice)
Iñaki GabilondoBaruch (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images