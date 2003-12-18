The 3 Wise Men

A brilliantly animated adaptation of the classic Christian story, 3 WISE MEN features the voices of Emilio Estevez, Martin Sheen, and Mexican television star Jaci Velasquez. Created by the same artists who animated FANTASIA 2000, HERCULES, and TARZAN, the family-friendly film artfully brings to life the journey of Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar--the Three Kings who traveled to baby Jesus' birthplace under the guidance of the Star of Bethlehem.
|José Coronado
|Gaspar (voice)
|Juan Echanove
|Melchor (voice)
|Imanol Arias
|Baltasar (voice)
|Javier Gurruchaga
|Herodes (voice)
|Iñaki Gabilondo
|Baruch (voice)
