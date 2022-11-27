The 30-Year Showdown

Not Available

Best friends Dae-gyu and Dal-su fight over Ok-hi. When Ok-hui marries and goes to Seoul the fight ends. After many years, Ok-hi is widowed and brings her daughter Ji-hyang to her home village, and the fight between Dae-gyu and Dal-su begins again. Ok-hui borrows some money from Dal-su when she is short of money while building a reservoir for the village. Dal-su lends money on the condition that she marry him if she cannot pay him back until the ground-breaking ceremony. And Dal-su's wife leaves. As Ok-hui fails to return the money, she tries to run away with Dae-gyu, but they run into Min, Dal-su's son, who demands them to pay back his father's money. Finally Dae-gyu and Dal-su meet and have a fight, but at last Dal-su sends him to Ok-hi, and he is happy to do so.