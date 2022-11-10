The 33D Invader

Not Available

A young woman named Future (Macy Wu) is sent from the year 2046 to the year 2011 in Hong Kong. Future was sent by the United Nations in order to get pregnant, where she can then extract her genes and repopulate the earth as 99% of males have become infertile in the future due to attacks from Planet Xucker. Two assassins from Xuckler (Taka Kato and Ya-wen Hseh) are sent after her to stop her. Future meets three University students: Felix (Justin Cheung), Dan-san (Andrew Kwok) and Sing (Tsui Ho-cheong). The men are obsessed with female students next door: Chin-chin (Akiho Yoshizawa), Chen-chen (Monna Lam and Sai-sai (Chen Chih-ying). The students agree to help Future find a mate at the university.