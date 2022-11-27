The 350th Anniversary Inaugural Gala

Not Available

The year 2019 marks the 350th year of existence of the Opéra de Paris, and the Opéra national is staging two exceptional shows at the Palais Garnier in the form of an inaugural gala. Under the direction of Dan Ettinger, the principal dancers, soloists, corps de ballet and orchestra of the Opéra national de Paris will perform extracts from famous ballets as well as some of the most popular opera arias. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, tenor Bryan Hymel and baritone Ludovic Tézier are among the headliners. A magical experience!