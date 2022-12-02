The 4 beers

Not Available

Thirty-something friends Chente, Linares y Mijo set out on a journey to Lake Atitlan, to fulfill the last wish of their recently deceased childhood friend, Chacha: to throw his ashes into the lake and drink the last four beers in his name. On their way, they run over a police officer. Giving him up for dead, the three friends shove the body in the trunk of their car…and that’s when the fun really starts as they face one outrageous situation after another forcing each one of them to come to terms with their own existential crisis.