The 4 Movie

This is an anthology featuring four stories directed by four acclaimed Thai directors. Stories center around themes covering drama, action, thriller and comedy. Movie 1: Some kids create a virus to reduce the world population through telephones and try it out in a coffee shop. Movie 2: Someone in an office hates his boss. He wants to get him to kiss his feet so he and his co-workers get him a present in a special black magic gift shop. Movie 3: Some burglars fail in their latest job as they have to shoot a woman. One wants to quit but his friend forces him to continue. They try again but end up having to hide in an abandoned hospital and a big fight breaks out. Movie 4: Grandpa dies and at his wake things don't go as planned.