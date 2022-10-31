Not Available

The 4 Movie

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This is an anthology featuring four stories directed by four acclaimed Thai directors. Stories center around themes covering drama, action, thriller and comedy. Movie 1: Some kids create a virus to reduce the world population through telephones and try it out in a coffee shop. Movie 2: Someone in an office hates his boss. He wants to get him to kiss his feet so he and his co-workers get him a present in a special black magic gift shop. Movie 3: Some burglars fail in their latest job as they have to shoot a woman. One wants to quit but his friend forces him to continue. They try again but end up having to hide in an abandoned hospital and a big fight breaks out. Movie 4: Grandpa dies and at his wake things don't go as planned.

Cast

Ananda EveringhamNueng
Prinya NgamwongwarnShop Owner
Sikarin PolyongQ
Alexander Simon RendellToh
Peeraphon SenakhunSong
Theeradanai SuwannahomSuphakorn

