2005

The 40 Year Old Virgin

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2005

Studio

Universal Pictures

Andy Stitzer has a pleasant life with a nice apartment and a job stamping invoices at an electronics store. But at age 40, there's one thing Andy hasn't done, and it's really bothering his sex-obsessed male co-workers: Andy is still a virgin. Determined to help Andy get laid, the guys make it their mission to de-virginize him. But it all seems hopeless until Andy meets small business owner Trish, a single mom.

Cast

Steve CarellAndy Stitzer
Catherine KeenerTrish
Paul RuddDavid
Romany MalcoJay
Seth RogenCal
Jane LynchPaula

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images