The 40 Year Old Virgin

Andy Stitzer has a pleasant life with a nice apartment and a job stamping invoices at an electronics store. But at age 40, there's one thing Andy hasn't done, and it's really bothering his sex-obsessed male co-workers: Andy is still a virgin. Determined to help Andy get laid, the guys make it their mission to de-virginize him. But it all seems hopeless until Andy meets small business owner Trish, a single mom.
|Steve Carell
|Andy Stitzer
|Catherine Keener
|Trish
|Paul Rudd
|David
|Romany Malco
|Jay
|Seth Rogen
|Cal
|Jane Lynch
|Paula
