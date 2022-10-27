Not Available

Jamie is just trying to buy some lighter fluid for a 4th of July cookout. Actually, he bought the lighter fluid already, it's just that he left it at the store, and he already walked the whole way back. His roommate's out of town, so he could probably just borrow his bike, but that bike also means everything to him and Jamie is already behind on rent. It’s too bad a chance encounter on the way fuels a chain reaction of terrible luck and frustrating situations that threaten to spin his life out of control.